Reba McEntire Says Quarantine Has Been ‘A True Blessing’ Following Her Mother’s Death
While many people can not wait to get out of the house, Reba McEntire is appreciative of the time she has been in quarantine with her sister and brother-in-law.
Reba and her sister lost their mom on March 14th, at the beginning of the shutdown.
She told Hoda Kotb from the TODAY SHOW that the quarantine has been a true blessing. (See Video Here)
I got to stay there are at Mama’s house and help clean everything out. We found pictures we’d never seen before. We cried, we laughed, we toasted Mama it was an absolute, huge blessing to get to do that.