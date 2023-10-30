Reba McEntire Reveals What Surprised Her Most About ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire never expected to enjoy mentorship this much.

Working with young musical artists as a coach on ‘The Voice’ is bringing the country icon a lot of joy.

“I didn’t know that I would fall in love with it,” McEntire said when recently asked what surprised her most about working on the show.

Reba is currently in her first-ever season as coach, but she’s already signed on to return for another round after Season 24 ends.

If you watch ‘The Voice,’ what is it that keeps you tuning in?