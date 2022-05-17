Reba McEntire Returns to TV as Matriarchal Character for Drama: Big Sky on ABC

Reba McEntire will be joining the cast of ABC series Big Sky.
She will play a character named Sunny Brick, the matriarch of the Brick family; who is described as a “successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers,” Entertainment Weekly reports.
McEntire is no stranger to TV, with performances for awards and remembrances, as well as her own TV sit-com, about a single mom of three, “Reba.” The hit show ran from 2001 to 2007.
Big Sky is a David E. Kelley crime drama.
The series is based on C.J. Box‘s Highway book series.