Reba McEntire releases ‘Not That Fancy’ box set complete with apron, notepad + more

Reba McEntire has released a new limited-edition Not That Fancy box set.

The four-item collection includes a copy of Reba’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots; its companion album, Not That Fancy; a Reba-branded apron; and a Reba-branded magnetic notepad.

Grab yours now at albumstore.reba.com.

Reba’s new album and lifestyle book arrive October 6 and October 10, respectively.

