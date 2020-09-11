Reba McEntire Re-Releases ‘Rumor Has It’ Today
Reba McEntire re-releases her iconic triple-platinum album Rumor Has It today (Friday, Sept. 11th) in honor of the record’s 30th Anniversary. Originally released in 1990, Rumor Has It features four Top 10 hits including the album title track, “You Lie,” “Fallin’ Out Of Love” and her signature hit, “Fancy.” The anniversary edition vinyl includes a bonus track, a live acoustic version of “Fancy” recorded at The Ryman, while the CD and digital versions feature that bonus track as well as a new dance remix of “Fancy.”
There was a lot was going on in Reba’s life both personally and professionally at the time she recorded Rumor Has Is. She was pregnant with her son, Shelby, and on bedrest for over two months just prior to his birth. At the same time, Reba tells us she was prepping for a tour and sifting through songs to record for this new project.
“While I was on bedrest I was listening for songs. They’d bring me a huge box of cassette tapes. I had to stay on my left side all the time and I had my boom box and I would listen to songs all day long. So, I had Shelby, and then we went right into recording with Tony Brown. A lot of stuff happened, but a lot of great things happened out of that. Number one, Shelby is 30 years old; ‘Fancy’ is my biggest song of my career; four great singles off this album, so I’m really thrilled that we’re getting to re-release it.”
Reba was recently nominated for Musical Event of the Year for Thomas Rhett’s chart-topping hit “Be A Light,” along with Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin, at the CMA Awards. The show will be held on Nov. 11th in Nashville and air on ABC.
Here is the Rumor Has It track listing:
“Climb That Mountain High”
“Rumor Has It”
“Waitin’ For The Deal To Go Down”
“You Lie”
“Now You Tell Me”
“Fancy”
“Fallin’ Out Of Love”
“This Picture”
“You Remember Me”
“That’s All She Wrote”
“Fancy” (Dave Audé Remix) – Bonus Track
“Fancy” (Live At The Ryman) – Bonus Track