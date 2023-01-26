Reba McEntire Livestream TONIGHT from Reba’s Place Grand Opening

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Reba McEntire is set to perform live from the grand opening of Reba’s Place in Atoka, OK, tonight (Thursday, January 26th).

The actual event is private (closed to the public). But fans across the country can join in via a live stream from Reba’s socials at 6:45 p.m. CT at Facebook.com/Reba.

Reba’s Place is a combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store, which was constructed in an old Masonic Temple. It features two stories of dining space and a stage for regular live music.

The menu includes popular regional dishes including the “Fancy” steak dinner, and Reba’s personal favorite, pinto beans and corn bread.

Reba: Live In Concert will continue this spring, with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. It kicks off March 9th, in Jacksonville.

Last week, Reba wrapped a 13-episode run as Sunny Barnes on ABC’s Big Sky.