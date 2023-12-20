98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Reba McEntire covers hits from Wynonna Judd + Brenda Lee

December 20, 2023 10:00AM CST
NBC

Reba McEntire took the stage on The Voice‘s season 24 finale to offer her rendition of two hits.

The “Fancy” hitmaker joined Team Reba finalists Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh to sing Wynonna Judd‘s “No One Else on Earth” and Brenda Lee‘s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” respectively.

Reba also teamed up with fellow coaches Gwen StefaniJohn Legend and Niall Horan to deliver a jubilant performance of “Let It Snow.”

The finale wrapped with Team Niall’s Huntley crowned as the season 24 winner. 

The Voice season 25, featuring coaches Reba, John, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper, premieres February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

