Reba McEntire Coming to Allstate Arena
Reba McEntire is hitting the road for a spring tour in 2020. The tour will kick off March 20 in Indiana, but make a stop April 24th to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Sales for tickets begin on November 19. Here’s the complete story from Nash Country Daily.
Reba McEntire 2020 Tour
March 20 | Evansville, Ind. | Ford Center
March 21 | Huntsville, Ala. | Von Braun Center Arena
March 26 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | PPG Paints Arena
March 28 | Toledo, Ohio | Huntington Center
April 24 | Rosemont, Ill. | Allstate Arena
April 25 | Green Bay, Wisc. | Resch Center
April 26 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 1 | Biloxi, Miss. | Mississippi Coast Coliseum
May 2 | Duluth, Ga. | Infinite Energy Center
May 7 | St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Center
May 8 | Peoria, Ill. | Peoria Civic Center
May 9 | Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena