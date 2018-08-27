Reba McEntire will return for a second year as host of the ninth annual CMA Country Christmas, a two-hour special airing on ABC during the holiday season. Reba will be joined by Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs and Brett Young.
Reba said, “I’ve always cherished celebrating Christmas alongside family and friends, taking time to reflect on the season. I’m so excited CMA invited me back to host their show and am looking forward to fun singing carols with my friends.”
CMA Country Christmas will be taped on Thursday, September 27th at Belmont University’s Curb Event Center in Nashville. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today (Monday, August 27th) at CMAchristmas.com.
Reba McEntire returns to host CMA Country Christmas
