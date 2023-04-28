REBA McENTIRE, BROOKS & DUNN RELEASE ACOUSTIC VERSION OF HIT 25 YEARS LATER

Source: YouTube

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have released an acoustic version of their Number One hit “If You See Him, If You See Her” in celebration of the song’s 25th anniversary. This acoustic version is one of 14 tracks from Reba’s upcoming album, Not That Fancy, due out on October 6th.

The original song was the lead single on both Reba’s album, If You See Him, and Brooks & Dunn’s If You See Her, which were released at the same time by different record labels in 1998. The song climbed to the top of the country charts, holding the Number One spot for back-to-back weeks. The duet was sparked by their multi-year tour and marks one of many career collaborations between the two acts, including a Las Vegas residency.

The Not That Fancy album accompanies Reba’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, which will be released on Tuesday, October 10th. The book is a collection of Reba’s stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.