Reba McEntire And Her Boyfriend Created A Bond Without Being Physical

October 20, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Reba McEntire is opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Rex Linn.

She talked about them getting to know each other at the beginning of covid and said, “We didn’t get to see each other from March to June, but we’d talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day.”

She added, “We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical.”

She also shares that he is the love of her life.

