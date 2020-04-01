Reba McEntire and family have private memorial service for mom Jacqueline
ABC/Image Group LAReba McEntire and family gathered to honor her late mother, Jacqueline McEntire, at a private memorial service.
Reba posted a gallery of photos from the special occasion on Instagram. The first photo is a throwback of Reba and her mother standing back-to-back, both giving each other a thumbs up as Reba smiles proudly.
The rest of the gallery shows photos from the service, including Reba and her family surrounding her mother’s casket, and another of a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The final shot shows Reba standing alone on a vast landscape of sweeping green hills.
“This is us always having each other’s backs. Tight knit family. She taught us that. #mama,” the singer writes alongside the commemorative pictures.
Jacqueline passed of cancer March 14 at the age of 93.
