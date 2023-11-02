Reba loves the camaraderie present between ‘The Voice’ coaches

Reba McEntire may be the newest coach on The Voice, but this ain’t her first rodeo.

She’s starred in multiple movies and television shows, including her beloved namesake sitcom, Reba. In fact, for the “Fancy” singer, the friendship she has with fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend reminds her of her time with her Reba cast members.

“We have our coaches meeting before we go in to start the TV show and it reminds me so much of the Reba show,” Reba shares. “We’ll all be visiting and telling stories about, ‘Oh, did you see Beyoncé‘s show? Oh, my gosh. What? Did you see the horse and all that?’ And then the producers, Audrey and Kyra, will be there like, ‘We got to get going.’”

“That camaraderie, I think, is what I love so much,” she says.

The real-life friendship the coaches share extends to their onscreen time where they banter, challenge and sometimes ridicule each other in good fun.

“We’ll be jokingly cruel [sometimes] with each other, but it is for fun and entertainment and nobody takes it seriously,” says Reba. “Any jabs that we do is so funny. Niall will say, ‘Gweny, I’m not afraid of you! Yes, I am,’ and just silly, funny things. Everybody’s got a great sense of humor and we use it.”

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Reba’s new lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, are out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.