Reba honored by Music Tributes from Lady Antebellum, Brooks & Dunn and others at the Kennedy Center Honors
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 8:37 AM
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 10: Reba McEntire performs onstage at Celebrity Fight Night XXIV on March 10, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Reba was among the honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Sunday (December 2nd). The country legend was paid a musical tribute by Kelly Clarkson, Lady Antebellum, Brooks & Dunn, and Little Big Town. Reba told reporters, “It just means a lot for me to be here and get to join the club of the best friends that I have already in here.”
Fellow 2018 Kennedy Center honorees include Cher, jazz musician Wayne Shorter, composer Philip Glass, and the creators of Hamilton – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire. The Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on December 26th. She posted the news on Instagram

