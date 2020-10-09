Reba, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osbourne, & Little Big Town will perform in the “SAVE OUR STAGES” Concerts
Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, The Roots and more are set to perform during the virtual #SOSFEST to bring awareness to the Save Our Stages Act, which is currently before Congress, and to raise money for independent venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The music festival will take place Oct. 16-18 and will stream on the official YouTube page for the National Independent Venus Association. The virtual performances will be taking place at independent concert venues located across the United States.
Several Country artists will be performing including Brothers Osbourne, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, & Reba McEntire. Other performers include: YG, Finneas, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, G-Eazy, Jason Mraz, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Major Lazer, Rise Against, Portugal The Man, Adam Melchor, Alec Benjamin, Bea Miller, Black Pumas, Cautious Clay, Dillon Francis, Dizzy Fae, Gus Dapperton, JP Saxe, Leon Bridges, The Lumineers, Monica, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Revivalists and Sebastian Yatra.