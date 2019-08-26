“Rearview Town” becomes Jason Aldean’s 23rd career #1 this week
BBRJason Aldean lands the twenty-third number one of his career this week, as “Rearview Town” ascends to the top of the country chart.
“Rearview Town” is the Georgia native’s fourth consecutive number one from his latest album that shares the same title. Previously, “You Make It Easy,” “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert, and “Girl Like You” all topped the chart.
The ACM Entertainer of the Decade continues his Ride All Night Tour through October 11, when he wraps with a show at Texas Rangers Globe Life Park in Arlington.
