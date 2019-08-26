      Weather Alert

“Rearview Town” becomes Jason Aldean’s 23rd career #1 this week

Aug 26, 2019 @ 2:49pm

BBRJason Aldean lands the twenty-third number one of his career this week, as “Rearview Town” ascends to the top of the country chart. 

“Rearview Town” is the Georgia native’s fourth consecutive number one from his latest album that shares the same title. Previously, “You Make It Easy,” “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert, and “Girl Like You” all topped the chart. 

The ACM Entertainer of the Decade continues his Ride All Night Tour through October 11, when he wraps with a show at Texas Rangers Globe Life Park in Arlington.   

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
WCCQ On Demand
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List