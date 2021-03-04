Really a Big Deal: Miranda Lambert Will Open her Own Bar on Broadway in Nashville
Casa Rosa won’t be too close to the bar owned by her ex. But Miranda Lambert is getting her name on Broadway, in Nashville, just like Blake Shelton has.
The Grammy Award-winner is the first female country singer to open one.
Lambert’s Casa Rosa formed in partnership with TC Restaurant Group and the announcement came via Nashville’s Business Journal. Lambert’s bar will be located at 308 Broadway.
The Business Journal reports that TC Restaurant Group has partnered with other country music stars, such as Jason Aldean (Kitchen and Rooftop Bar), Luke Bryant (32 Bridge Food + Drink), FGL House.
Lambert’s Casa Rosa will share the block with Dierks Bentley, Shelton, and John Rich, all of whom have bars and restaurants on Broadway.