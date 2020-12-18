Re-Gifting: Is It OK – or ‘No Way’? Here’s What YOU Say.

Is RE-GIFTING okay? According to a new survey, 57% of people say yes, re-gifting is acceptable. 37% say it’s not, and the rest aren’t sure.
We’re in gifting season, which means we’re also in RE-GIFTING season. So now seems like a good time to spark up the debate again about whether re-gifting is cool or not.
According to a new survey, 57% of people say yes, re-gifting is acceptable. 37% say it’s not, and the rest aren’t sure.
The survey also found women are almost twice as likely to have re-gifted presents as men.
But now, here’s a follow-up: If you think re-gifting is okay, how would you feel if someone re-gifted something YOU gave them?
30% of people say they’d be upset, and 60% say they wouldn’t. The older you are, the more likely you are to be offended by someone re-gifting one of your presents.
