Re-Gifting: Is It OK – or ‘No Way’? Here’s What YOU Say.

Dec 18, 2020 @ 9:47am
We’re in gifting season, which means we’re also in RE-GIFTING season.  So now seems like a good time to spark up the debate again about whether re-gifting is cool or not.

According to a new survey, 57% of people say yes, re-gifting is acceptable.  37% say it’s not, and the rest aren’t sure.

The survey also found women are almost twice as likely to have re-gifted presents as men.

But now, here’s a follow-up:  If you think re-gifting is okay, how would you feel if someone re-gifted something YOU gave them?

30% of people say they’d be upset, and 60% say they wouldn’t.  The older you are, the more likely you are to be offended by someone re-gifting one of your presents.

