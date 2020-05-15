Raven-Symoné reveals she hasn’t touched her ‘Cosby’ money
ABC/Paula LoboIt wouldn’t be a bad idea to take financial advice from Raven-Symoné — especially after she revealed that she hasn’t even touched her Cosby money.
The 34-year-old made the admission during an Instagram Live session with internet personality Jerome Trammel.
In a clip of their conversation posted to his feed, Trammel asked, “You hinted at [the fact] that you still have your Cosby money. Is it true you haven’t touched your Cosby money? Or you mean, like, residuals as of lately?” to which Raven simply repeated her statement, “I haven’t touched my Cosby money.”
Trammel, clearly impressed, responded, “Oooh, [girl]. You rich! That’s a flex. That’s a humble flex.”
He continued to sing her praises in the caption of the social media post, writing, “#RavenSymone joined The Cosby Show in 1989 at 3 years old. Today, she STILL generates money in residuals/royalties from the show.? However, did you know that due to her other roles in TV, movies, music & etc. she has NOT spent ANY of her Cosby show money & still has it saved? We stan a boss!”
The former child actress portrayed Olivia Kendall on the classic Bill Cosby-led comedic sitcom for three seasons from 1989 until 1992. From there she went on to do numerous projects with the Disney Channel including That’s So Raven, The Cheetah Girls, and Kim Possible.
She landed a stint on The View in 2015 but left in 2016 to return to her Disney roots for the That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home.
With so much success it’s no wonder why she hasn’t had to dip into her Cosby Show funds.
