Rascal Flatts Lead Vocalist Delays Trip To Bag Groceries, Help Customers At Mayfield Save-A-Lot

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attends the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Gary LeVox of the famed country trio Rascal Flatts had to delay an upcoming event in Mayfield.

LeVox was supposed to help customers bag groceries at the Mayfield Save-A-Lot and visit two charities, Northside Baptist Church and Northside Church of Christ, but instead, “unseen circumstances” caused him to cancel.

LeVox has worked with the grocer before. In October, he stopped at a store in Lexington, TN., where he chatted with customers and was presented with artwork from a child.

He also presented the First United Methodist Church food bank with a $3,000 Save-A-Lot gift card.