Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox to Release Holiday Song Friday

Nov 10, 2020 @ 9:07am
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox will release a holiday single featuring Stephan Moccio called “Christmas Will Be Different This Year” on Friday (Nov. 13th). Gary co-wrote the song with Natalie Hemby and Moccio.

