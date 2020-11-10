Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox to Release Holiday Song Friday
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox will release a holiday single featuring Stephan Moccio called “Christmas Will Be Different This Year” on Friday (Nov. 13th). Gary co-wrote the song with Natalie Hemby and Moccio.