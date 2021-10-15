Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Blames DUI Bust on Deer

Lead guitarist for Rascal Flatts J.D. Rooney allegedly blames a deer for his DUI.
According to TMZ, who obtained a police affidavit, Rooney told police he was driving his BMW, when a deer jumped out in front of him. Rooney says that caused him to veer off the road, and drive into a tree, which deployed his airbags.
Police report Rooney smelled like alcohol and failed several sobriety tests. Rooney admitted to police he had had “one more than he should have.”
Rooney was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI charge, he was released on $2,500 bond.
He is to return to court next month.