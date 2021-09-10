      Weather Alert

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney arrested for DUI in Nashville

Sep 10, 2021 @ 2:46pm

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

Rascal Flatts‘ Joe Don Rooney was arrested in Nashville early on the morning of Thursday, September 9.

According to The Tennessean, Joe Don, 45, crashed into a tree on Hillsboro Road, near Franklin, TN, located just outside of Nashville.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sharon Puckett confirmed Joe Don was arrested. He was booked into the Williamson County jail at 7:20 a.m. and released almost three hours later, at 10:17 a.m. He currently remains free on $2,500 bond Friday, online records show.

Last year, Rascal Flatts announced their Farewell Tour, though they’ve subsequently tabled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

