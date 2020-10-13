Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Almost Quit Band in 2003, Here’s Why
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
Rascal Flatts have lasted for 20 years as a band, but that memorable milestone almost didn’t happen. Jay DeMarcus reveals that he nearly walked away from the trio when their eyebrow-raising “I Melt” video was being shot back in 2003. You might recall, it’s the one in which Joe Don Rooney is shown from behind as he was naked in the shower. Jay explained;
Jay attended the very conservative Lee University, a private Christian College in southeastern Tennessee. During college he was a member of a Christian music group.
Here’s the video that almost split up Rascal Flatts in 2003