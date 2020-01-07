Rascal Flatts have announced their farewell tour!
Rascal Flatts are putting the brakes on their 20-year career in music with one final tour. The band announced the ‘Life is a Highway’ Tour that will start in June and run through October. In case you didn’t know, Rascal Flatts is the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins so there will be plenty of songs to be sung on the tour. Tickets for the farewell tour go on sale first as part of the LiveNation Country Megaticket and then will be on sale on the group’s website after that.
Formed in 2000, the trio — featuring Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus — scored 31 top 10 hits on Billboard’s country airplay chart, including 14 No. 1 singles. With a signature sound blending country tradition with a pop spirit and arena rock, the group sold an estimated 23 million albums during 20-year run.
Rascal Flatts farewell tour dates
June 11: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
June 12: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 13: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 25: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27: Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
July 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 4: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sept. 5: Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 10: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 11: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 12: Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 19: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 1: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 7: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 9: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 15: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 16: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17: West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre