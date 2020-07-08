Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Wants to Record a Solo Country Album
DAYTONA BEACH, FL (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is planning on recording a solo country album. The news comes ahead of Rascal Flatts’ upcoming EP, How They Remember You, being released on July 31st.
LeVox says he feels “called” to do something separate from his band members and says, “Sometimes it’s difficult for the three of us to agree on songs to cut and things I really believe that would work out.”
As for their 20th farewell tour that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic LeVox says he’s “excited about what happens if the Flatts get together at some point, [but will] continue to work because it’s calling and what he needs to do.” Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.