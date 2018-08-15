Rascal Flatts’ concert halted due to bomb threat

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
A bomb threat is the reason that Rascal Flatts‘ concert was abruptly ended mid-show in Indiana last week. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the threat was made for Thursday night (August 9th) for Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Indianapolis and was deemed a “credible danger,” according to reports. The threat is still being investigated and no arrests have been made. According to the Sheriff’s Department, no further details about the threat will be released.

Shortly after fans were evacuated from the arena, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus addressed the situation on Twitter writing, “Indianapolis, Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building. The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, sorry for anyone that was disappointed.”

Rascal Flatts posted this statement on their Twitter account:

A post shared by Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) on

