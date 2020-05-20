Rascal Flatts Cancels Their Tour Including August 27th date @ HCA
Sorry Rascal Flatts fans, the group has just announced that their “Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour” is canceled.
The tour was set to be the last hoorah for the group that began 20 years ago.
The Flatts tour was scheduled to run through October, but in the announcement, there was no mention of other possible ac if the tour would be rescheduled. The Chicago dates was supposed to be August 27th @ the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.
Rascal Flatts follows other popular acts like Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, and more as they cancel tour plans for the year