Rare 5-Planet Alignment Begins Tonight

Do you like “stargazing like me? If you do, then you’re in for a treat tonight,
A rare celestial event will take place overnight – a five-planet alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.
It will be visible in the wee hours of Monday morning, roughly 30-40 minutes before sunrise.
However, you can also check it out via livestream from the Virtual Telescope Project, starting at 10:30pm EST.
Astronomers say it will be decades before we see all five planets and the Moon in alignment like this again.