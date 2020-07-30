Rapper Tyga launches “virtual restaurant” Tyga Bites
Dominique Charriau/WireImageTyga is more than just a musician, he’s now throwing his hat into the restaurant industry.
The 32-year-old rapper teamed up with restauranteur Robert Earl and GrubHub to launch his new “virtual-dining” concept Tyga Bites — boneless, oven-baked, antibiotic free, chicken bites. When speaking with TMZ about the new venture, he explained that his new product is a good option for struggling restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you own a restaurant and you want to make extra money every month you basically franchise Tyga Bites,” he said, revealing that the restaurants will be taught how to cook the meal while GrubHub aides with the delivery side of things.
There will be three flavors of chicken available — Lemon Black Pepper, Peri Peri and Black Garlic — and 12 different sauces. The menu also includes Tyga Tots which can be seasoned with one of the three available flavors, as well.
“I wanted to make sure the whole menu, flavors, and even the packaging was on point,” Tyga said in a press release, according to InTouch Weekly. “The bites are baked just right; choose a dip then take a sip! I even threw in some chocolate chip cookies for dessert.”
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.