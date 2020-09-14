Rapper LightSkinKeisha makes an appearance on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for RevoltRising rapper LightSkinKeisha made her acting debut on Power Book II: Ghost Sunday.
The Atlanta-bred rapper, also referred to as Big Bank Beisha, brought her sassy and raunchy personality to the Starz spin-off series.
Ahead of Sunday’s new episode, Keisha thanked the show’s creator for the role she had been hiding “for almost a year.”
“[I’m] so blessed and thankful,” she wrote on Instagram. “Courtney Kemp, I wanna thank you and the entire staff/ team for giving me, a young black woman from Atlanta, a chance to be apart of something so amazing.”
Keisha said she couldn’t be more excited to live out one of her lifelong dreams: “From rapping to acting, [we] taking this to another level! BIG BANK BEISHA ON DA BIG SCREEN! TUNE IN.”
Keisha plays Brushaundria Carmichael, the play-no-games college classmate of Power‘s Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr. It’s unclear whether her appearance was a one-time cameo or if she’ll return for a recurring role.
LightSkinKeisha has been making a few moves on the rap scene since her 2018 mixtape, That’s Just the Bottom Line, which brought us singles like “Ride Good,” featuring singer B. Smyth, and “Believe Dat.” She also appeared on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
To follow her February EP, Talk That Talk, Keisha recently dropped her Clones EP featuring her single, “B.R.A.T.” with fellow rapper Blac Youngsta.
By Rachel George
