RANDY TRAVIS MOURNS THE LOSS OF HIS LIGHTING DIRECTOR

Randy Travis is mourning the loss of his 68-year-old lighting director Thomas Roberts.

People reports that the “gentle giant” was shot dead by his 72-year-old wife Christine Ann Roberts on Monday (July 10th) at their Nashville home “because he had cheated on her.”

Travis wrote on Facebook, “Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul. Always willing, with a ‘can do’ and ‘happy to do it’ attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced Tuesday (July 11th) that Christine Ann been charged with criminal homicide for “fatally shooting her husband at their 1212 Howard Avenue home.”

