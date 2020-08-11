Randy Travis’ “Fool’s Love Affair” Surpasses 1 Million Streams
Randy Travis has long been a staple in the Country music industry, his songs, “1982,” “Forever and Ever, Amen.” Now his latest hit, “Fool’s Love Affair” has brought traditional country music back into the forefront.
The song, which was recorded thirty years ago as a demo, has now surpassed one million streams.
“Fool’s Love Affair” is the first song from Travis in eight years.
Travis’ team released the video on TikTok. Within 24 hours it had received 4 million views. The demo of “Fool’s Love Affair” was recorded by Travis for Merle Haggard or George Jones. However, the demo tape was lost in Charlie Monk’s office, for years, before it was found in a box – while he was cleaning out his Music Row office.