Randy Owen To Co-Chair Birmingham World Games With Charles Barkley
Jeff Cook, from the left, Randy Owen, and Teddy Gentry from the band Alabama perform at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Alabama member Randy Owen has been named as an honorary co-chair for the Birmingham 2022 World Games. He will share the honor with fellow Alabama native Charles Barkley.
Their duties include participating in both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as various events at the World Games.
Randy said, “The people in our state have made a tremendous impact on my life and career, and I’m happy to show the world what Alabama is all about. Our people are as diverse as the landscape in our beautiful state. It is my hope that we are able to bring that uniqueness to the forefront and let the light of Alabama shine out into the world.”