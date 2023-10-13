Randy Owen Shares An Update On Health, Tour Plans

Alabama’s Randy Owen says his health is holding steady.

These days, good health isn’t something he takes for granted, the singer explained as he walked the red carpet at the annual Country Cares Seminar for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Thursday night (Oct. 12).

“I’m 73 years old. I just had my tests and everything, and everything came back really good. I had my flu shot. So, I’m ready to go.”

Owen’s health issues have occasionally kept Alabama from the stage in recent years. Owen has now been cancer-free for a decade-and-a-half.

