Randy Houser dropped video of a song called "No Good Place To Cry". By Todd Boss | Dec 18, 2018 @ 2:38 PM It's one of the tracks on his album "Magnolia", which is out January 11th. The video combines shots of Randy performing, along with clips from the "Magnolia" companion film.