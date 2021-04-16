      Weather Alert

Ramp And Lane Closures This Weekend Along I-80

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:42am

Lane closures this weekend and next weekend along I-80 for lane and ramp closures to accommodate pavement repairs.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, April 19, eastbound I-80, from east of Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) to Briggs Street will be reduced to one lane. In addition, the entrance ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound I-80 will be closed. During that time, a detour will direct traffic to Richards Street to access eastbound I-80.

 The same closures and hours will be in effect, weather permitting, the weekend of Friday, April 23.

Popular Posts
IRS Sending Out 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks - Happy Tax Day!
Killer whales attack fishing boat near Spain
Today is the Grand Opening of Bishop's Hill Winery in Joliet!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Desk a Healthier & More Comfortable Work Space
Dolly Parton ice cream is out now!