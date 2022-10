Oh, Fudge! The first teaser trailer for the next A Christmas Story film has just dropped. In the teaser, the original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns as a grown man, and the camera pans to all the legendary moments from the original film. Other stars from the original film, like Zack Ward, aka Scott Farkus, will also be in the new film. A Christmas Story Christmas will premiere on HBO MAx on November 17.