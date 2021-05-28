LISTEN
Rainy Start To The Long Holiday Weekend
May 28, 2021 @ 5:33am
Friday
: Cloudy and COLD with light rain re-developing after 1pm with a high near 50.
Friday Night
: Light rain ending by 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 42.
Saturday
: Few morning clouds then sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Saturday Night
: Clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday
: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Memorial Day
: Showers possible during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday
: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
