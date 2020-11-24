      Weather Alert

RadioShack Gets Another Shot At Life

Nov 24, 2020 @ 4:16pm

The iconic brand that people have known about for years and actually would celebrate its 100th birthday in 2021, is getting another shot at life. RadioShack is getting another chance thanks to entrepreneur investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez, but this time will only be available online. Consultants are concerned for the brand as the target audience such as millennials and Gen Z probably haven’t been inside of a RadioShack store. The investors aren’t concerned in that the brand itself is iconic enough to bring business in.  They hope to have RadioShack.com up and running by the end of the month. There are only about 400 RadioShack locations still open but are operated independently.

