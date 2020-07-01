Radiohead announces final (“for now”) edition of archival concert streaming series
Credit: Greg WilliamsSince April, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Radiohead has been airing weekly streams of archival concerts, but the series will wrap up this week.
On Thursday, July 2, Radiohead will stream their 1997 set at the Les Eurockéennes de Belfort festival in France, which was recorded just after the U.K. rockers released their seminal album OK Computer. You can watch it via YouTube starting at 5 p.m. ET.
A press release describes the stream as the “final (for now)” installment of the series, implying that it may return at a later date.
If you’re still hungry for more Radiohead archival material, though, you can always dig into the band’s online Public Library, which launched earlier this year.
By Josh Johnson
