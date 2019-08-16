      Weather Alert

Radar-gun guy Nathan Patterson strikes out side in A’s organizational debut

Aug 16, 2019 @ 9:05am

In America you can do anything as long as you dream, and go for it. Nathan Patterson’s story is one of those dream stories. He was attending a Colorado Rockies Home game earlier this year and decided to try the speed-pitch challenge. A video showing him hit 96mph made its way around the internet and he gets signed to a minor league deal with the Oakland A’s. Last night, Two weeks after signing a contract with the A’s, Nathan Patterson had a night to remember in his organization debut. According to Yahoo,  Pitching for the A’s Arizona League Gold team against the Cubs affiliate in Mesa, Ariz., Patterson struck out all three batters he faced.

