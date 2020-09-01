R. Kelly’s Attorneys Say He Was Attacked In Jail And Seek His Release
The lawyers for music superstar R. Kelly are making another effort to get their client released from jail. Attorneys argue that the singer was attacked in his cell and is not safe in the general population. They say a detainee entered Kelly’s cell while he was sleep and stomped on his head several times. Kelly faces two federal indictments in two states on charges related to sexual abuse. He has been held without bond since his arrest in July 2019. Federal prosecutors in Chicago accuse him of conspiring to rig his 2008 child pornography trial by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.