R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In New York

Jun 30, 2022 @ 5:24am

R. Kelly is receiving a 30-year prison sentence in his New York case. The singer from Chicago was sentenced yesterday after being convicted last September in Brooklyn on federal racketeering and other charges that accuse him of recruiting women and minors for sex. He plans to appeal his conviction. The sentence comes as Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges is scheduled to begin August 15th. The R&B star also faces prostitution charges in Minnesota.

