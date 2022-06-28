      Weather Alert

R. Kelly Fan Accused Of Threatening Federal Prosecutors

Jun 28, 2022 @ 1:19pm

A Chicago area fan of R. Kelly is accused of threatening federal prosecutors in New York. Christopher Gunn of Bolingbrook is charged with making threats involving serious bodily injury or death. Kelly was convicted last September in Brooklyn on charges that accuse him of recruiting women and minors for sex. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced in that case tomorrow. Authorities say a week after that trial ended, Gunn posted a video on YouTube threatening to “storm” the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

