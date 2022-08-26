98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

R. Kelly Ex-Girlfriend Takes Stand Trial

August 26, 2022 1:01PM CDT
A former girlfriend of R. Kelly claims she had sex with the singer and a teenage girl while being videotaped in the 90s. Lisa Van Allen testified yesterday during Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago that the R&B star’s team offered to pay her 250-thousand-dollars to get the tape back. She also claims that one of Kelly’s associates told her in 2007 they should have killed her instead of paying her to return the videotape. Van Allen was prominently featured in the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

