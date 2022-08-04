      Weather Alert

R. Kelly Defendant Files New Motion Days Before Federal Trial Begins

Aug 4, 2022 @ 12:18pm

One of the defendants in the R. Kelly federal case has filed a new motion less than two weeks before the trial begins. The attorneys for Derrel McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, claim the former lead prosecutor Angel Krull used a burner email address and a fake name to communicate with potential witnesses. The witness in question is journalist Jim DeRogatis, who first broke the story decades ago that the R&B singer was allegedly sexually abusing young girls. DeRogatis says nothing inappropriate occurred when communicating with Krull.

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Sam Hunt Canceled Performance In Canada
LAINEY WILSON REQUESTS CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR HER 'DEDDY
CHRIS YOUNG SAYS HIS DOG IS ON THE MEND
Tenille Townes Explains Why BRELAND is the Perfect Duet Partner on "Shared Walls"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On