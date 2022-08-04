R. Kelly Defendant Files New Motion Days Before Federal Trial Begins

One of the defendants in the R. Kelly federal case has filed a new motion less than two weeks before the trial begins. The attorneys for Derrel McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, claim the former lead prosecutor Angel Krull used a burner email address and a fake name to communicate with potential witnesses. The witness in question is journalist Jim DeRogatis, who first broke the story decades ago that the R&B singer was allegedly sexually abusing young girls. DeRogatis says nothing inappropriate occurred when communicating with Krull.