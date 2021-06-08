      Weather Alert

R. Kelly Chicago Lawyers Ask To Withdraw From New York Case

Jun 8, 2021 @ 11:56am

Two Chicago-based lawyers representing R. Kelly in his New York trial are asking to withdraw from the case. In a letter to a federal judge in New York, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard asked to step back from the case. They claim they are unable to continue to properly represent Kelly under the current circumstances. The singer is set to appear in August on federal sex trafficking charges accusing him of recruiting women and underage girls for sex. Kelly has been held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center since his arrest in 2019.

