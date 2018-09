In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015 photo, Volkswagen beetles are on display at the Driver's Volks event in Mexico City. Event organizers claimed that over 150 Volkswagen beetles were on display. People from all over Mexico brought their cars to compete and share their passion for the beetles. (AP Photo/Sofia Jaramillo)

The Volkswagon Beetle has been an icon since the 1960’s but Volkswagon said that they are done with it! VW announced that beginning in 2019 they will no longer produce the classic car. Volkswagon said that they are switching gears and are preparing to set their focus on electric cars. Here’s more from C-Net.