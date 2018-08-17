Quit Your Job and Get Paid to Drink Gin

Love gin and tired of your dead end job? Well, now is your chance to quit that dead end job and get paid to travel the world to drink gin!

The gin brand Bombay Sapphire and hospitality firm Inception Group are looking for a global ambassador to just travel the world and drink gin.

The ambassador and a friend will travel to New York, San Francisco, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Lisbon through November. At the end, you’ll create your own signature gin. Read more from News.com.au.

You must be 21, have a valid passport, write and use social media, and not mind wearing Victorian clothes. Applications close on August 27. To apply click here.